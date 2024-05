India's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 7.8% on year in March quarter of the FY24. For the whole FY24, the economy clocked a growth rate of 8.2%, according to official data. The real Gross Value Added (GVA) also rose by 7.2% in FY24 compared to 6.7% in FY23, riding on better performance by manufacturing sector.

