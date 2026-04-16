Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in increasingly uncertain global environment

Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in increasingly uncertain global environment

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indian economy is likely to remain a bright spot in an increasingly uncertain global environment, with growth running at more than twice the global average, supported by strong underlying fundamentals, IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday. She noted that there is no indication of any sharp or disruptive downturn in Indias growth trajectory, even as global conditions remain volatile due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply-side pressures from the West Asia war. Indias growth is more than two times higher than the average normal growth.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quadrant Future gains after bagging Rs 20-cr LoA from PLW for Kavach Loco Equipment Ver-4.0

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ministry of Coal to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions

IMF says India's growth momentum is not cyclical but structural, highlights need for sustained fiscal consolidation over medium term

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story