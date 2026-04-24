Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 10.81% to Rs 129.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.85% to Rs 492.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 615.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.30142.25 23 615.65537.26 15 OPM %85.6985.28 -84.4784.44 - PBDT175.26157.28 11 668.88585.79 14 PBT169.14152.00 11 645.56564.54 14 NP129.77117.11 11 492.92429.17 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI Asset Management Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit rises 92.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Techindia Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

LTM consolidated net profit rises 23.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Cyient consolidated net profit declines 67.84% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story