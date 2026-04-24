Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 10.81% to Rs 129.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.53% to Rs 174.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.85% to Rs 492.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 615.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.