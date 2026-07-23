Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 157.88 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 11.65% to Rs 134.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 157.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.88141.75 11 OPM %82.9381.35 -PBDT182.81163.84 12 PBT176.80158.39 12 NP134.76120.70 12
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