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Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 157.88 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 11.65% to Rs 134.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 157.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.88141.75 11 OPM %82.9381.35 -PBDT182.81163.84 12 PBT176.80158.39 12 NP134.76120.70 12

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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