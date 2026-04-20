Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 April 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 125.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 5.69% to Rs 369.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 693.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.99 lakh shares in the past one month. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd corrected 4.90% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.