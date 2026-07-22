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Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 20.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 20.76% to Rs 357.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 296.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 2339.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2041.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2339.192041.08 15 OPM %28.7628.22 -PBDT695.91582.57 19 PBT533.33439.82 21 NP357.90296.37 21

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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