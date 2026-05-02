Indian Hume Pipe Company JVs secure irrigation projects in Maharashtra

Indian Hume Pipe Company announced that the Company through its Joint Ventures have received following Letter of Intent /work orders:

(1) The Company's share of Rs. 343 crore in the joint venture work {Prathmesh Construction & IHP(JV)} {out of the total work order for an amount of Rs. 1,716.70 crore (Excluding GST, Royalty, Insurance, Crop Compensation)} from the Lift Irrigation Construction Division, Jalgaon, Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, (TIDC), Jalgaon, Maharashtra for the work of Construction of Bhagpur Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 2 & Gravity Pipe Distribution Network. (PDN) with 48 months period for construction & Operation and maintenance for 5 years. Bhagpur Lift Irrigation Scheme Stage 2, Dist. Jalgaon, Maharashtra; and