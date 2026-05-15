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Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 95.40% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 351.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 95.40% to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 499.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 351.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.71% to Rs 141.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 558.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.45% to Rs 1305.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1491.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales351.30392.10 -10 1305.571491.23 -12 OPM %10.9114.28 -11.1612.49 - PBDT37.6842.95 -12 143.13132.77 8 PBT32.4738.63 -16 123.35118.07 4 NP22.98499.27 -95 141.11558.05 -75

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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