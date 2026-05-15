Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 95.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.41% to Rs 351.30 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 95.40% to Rs 22.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 499.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.41% to Rs 351.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 392.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.71% to Rs 141.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 558.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.45% to Rs 1305.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1491.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.