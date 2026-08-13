Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 302.81 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 7.53% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 302.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales302.81307.43 -2 OPM %9.8310.97 -PBDT36.1933.67 7 PBT31.5529.08 8 NP23.5721.92 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 44.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 53.86% in the June 2026 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit rises 227.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Lenskart, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Gujarat Pipavav, Vascon Engineers

GIFT Nifty indicates mildly green start for equities as US inflation remains benign

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Next Story