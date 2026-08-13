Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 302.81 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 7.53% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 302.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales302.81307.43 -2 OPM %9.8310.97 -PBDT36.1933.67 7 PBT31.5529.08 8 NP23.5721.92 8
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