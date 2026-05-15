Indian Hume Pipe slides as Q4 PAT tanks 95% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Indian Hume Pipe Company fell 2.89% to Rs 319.30 after the company's net profit tanked 95.39% to Rs 22.98 crore on 10.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 351.29 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The company has reported an EBIDTA of Rs 49.24 crore as against Rs 59.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 14.02%.

The company's profit before tax tanked 94.46% year-on-year to Rs 32.47 crore in Q4 March 2026.

During the quarter, the total expense fell 7.52% to Rs 392.74 crore. Raw material cost declined 8.06% to Rs 35.10 crore and employee cost marginally rose 0.10% to Rs 29.46 crore.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on May 14, 2026, recommended a total dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (250%) for FY26. The payout includes a normal dividend of Rs 2 per share (100%) and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share (150%) to commemorate the companys 100th anniversary, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 100th Annual General Meeting. The Indian Hume Pipe Co. was incorporated in 1926. The Company is in the business of manufacturing, laying and joining of pipelines. The Company has also been undertaking infrastructure development programmes by way of execution on turnkey basis the combined water supply projects. The company also manufactures and supplies Concrete Railway Sleepers to Indian Railways.