Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 33.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 5.28 croreNet profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 33.96% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.2810.72 -51 OPM %44.7033.30 -PBDT2.363.57 -34 PBT2.363.57 -34 NP1.752.65 -34
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