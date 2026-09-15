Indian IT stocks rally as AI caution eases disruption fears

Indian IT stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday as concerns over AI-driven disruption eased.

The gains followed calls from leading AI executives for a slower pace of development.

The Nifty IT index surged 4.02% to 30,084.20. HCL Technologies led the gains, rising 5.96%, followed by Mphasis at 5.16%.

Tech Mahindra advanced 4.93%, while Infosys and TCS gained 4.53% and 4.50%, respectively. LTIMindtree rose 4.40%, while Wipro and Persistent Systems gained 2.99% and 2.66%. Oracle Financial Services Software rose 1.59%.

Coforge was the only laggard among the listed stocks, declining 1.49%.

The buying followed calls from senior AI industry executives for greater caution over the pace of AI development. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urged AI companies to slow the advancement of model capabilities.

Amodei warned that increasingly capable AI agents could create significant economic damage if misused. He also proposed measures aimed at improving oversight of advanced AI systems. xAI chief Elon Musk backed Amodei's call for a slower pace of AI development. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also supported the need to pace progress at the AI frontier. Altman said the industry must avoid losing control of AI's development. He also warned against excessive concentration of power among countries or individual AI companies. The comments eased concerns that rapid AI adoption could accelerate disruption across traditional IT services. Indian IT companies have faced investor concerns over the potential impact of AI on their business models.

Earlier, a foriegn broker had identified India as an "anti-AI" diversifier for global investors. The brokerage said AI-related rotation outflows from India had largely played out. Market participants also cited the possibility of tighter AI regulation as a positive for Indian IT stocks. A shift towards responsible and regulated AI use could reduce fears of unchecked disruption. However, broader macroeconomic risks remain. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday. Higher US interest rates could weigh on discretionary technology spending. Indian IT companies generate a significant share of their revenue from US clients. Therefore, weaker technology spending and higher borrowing costs remain key risks for the sector.