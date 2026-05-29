Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Indian may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90 per cent of the long period average this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below normal rainfall, the weather office said. The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the Southwest monsoon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels Q4 profit rises 8% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Relaxo Footwears surges after Q4 PAT climbs to Rs 68 crore

Volumes spurt at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

Apar Inds Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 253 cr

Wockhardt spurts after India approves breakthrough antibiotic Zaynich

First Published: May 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story