Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 108.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 960.45 croreNet profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 108.41% to Rs 192.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 960.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales960.45641.54 50 OPM %29.2919.56 -PBDT281.72140.44 101 PBT258.31125.71 105 NP192.3492.29 108
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