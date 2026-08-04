Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 108.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 960.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 108.41% to Rs 192.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 960.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.960.45641.5429.2919.56281.72140.44258.31125.71192.3492.29

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