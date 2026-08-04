Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSensex TodayAlembic Pharma Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 108.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 108.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 49.71% to Rs 960.45 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 108.41% to Rs 192.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 92.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 960.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales960.45641.54 50 OPM %29.2919.56 -PBDT281.72140.44 101 PBT258.31125.71 105 NP192.3492.29 108

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NILE consolidated net profit declines 45.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru slides after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 27 crore

Hubtown Q1 PAT slides 69% YoY to Rs 25 crore

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Next Story