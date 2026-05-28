Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 118.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.58% to Rs 763.29 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 118.13% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.58% to Rs 763.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 567.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 424.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 2826.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2564.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.