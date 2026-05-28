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Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 118.13% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.58% to Rs 763.29 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 118.13% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.58% to Rs 763.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 567.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.03% to Rs 424.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 2826.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2564.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales763.29567.15 35 2826.312564.57 10 OPM %20.8412.44 -20.7720.69 - PBDT153.6877.54 98 616.97568.71 8 PBT136.0163.67 114 554.03514.11 8 NP103.2247.32 118 424.28378.72 12

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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