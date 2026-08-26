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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Metals rises after greenfield Kalinganagar plant commences production

Indian Metals rises after greenfield Kalinganagar plant commences production

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Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys gained 1.25% to Rs 1394.10 after the company said that the first tapping of hot metal from the first furnace in the greenfield ferro chrome expansion Project in Kalinganagar (KNR-1) had commenced yesterday.

"With the commencement of production, the volume will be gradually increased in due course," the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday (26 August 2026).

In its annual report for 2025-26, Subhrakant Panda, managing director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, had stated: "the 100,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) greenfield expansion project (KNR 1) is proceeding smoothly with both furnaces expected to be operational within H1 FY27.

As such, we expect to achieve a cumulative monthly production run rate of more than 40,000 tonnes by the end of the calendar year 2026."

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) is Indias largest fully integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome with an installed furnace capacity of 289 MVA capable of producing 434,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

The company had reported 109.3% rise in net profit to Rs 191.49 crore on a 49.7% increase in revenue to Rs 960.45 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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