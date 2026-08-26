Indian Metals rises after greenfield Kalinganagar plant commences production

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys gained 1.25% to Rs 1394.10 after the company said that the first tapping of hot metal from the first furnace in the greenfield ferro chrome expansion Project in Kalinganagar (KNR-1) had commenced yesterday.

"With the commencement of production, the volume will be gradually increased in due course," the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made post market hours on Tuesday (26 August 2026).

In its annual report for 2025-26, Subhrakant Panda, managing director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, had stated: "the 100,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) greenfield expansion project (KNR 1) is proceeding smoothly with both furnaces expected to be operational within H1 FY27.