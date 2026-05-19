Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 208289.26 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation rose 77.98% to Rs 14458.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 208289.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 195270.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 209.58% to Rs 42096.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13597.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 784415.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 758105.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.