Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.92, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.02% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 9.03% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.92, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 3.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39764.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.52 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.75, up 1.44% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down 4.02% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 9.03% drop in the Nifty Energy index.