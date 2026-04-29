Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 42.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 42.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 11.19% to Rs 8488.96 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 42.51% to Rs 1556.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1091.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.19% to Rs 8488.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7634.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.58% to Rs 5418.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3395.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 13.33% to Rs 31895.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28143.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income8488.967634.81 11 31895.6828143.64 13 OPM %63.4658.72 -62.5657.60 - PBDT1659.091553.62 7 6268.034511.83 39 PBT1659.091553.62 7 6268.034511.83 39 NP1556.151091.94 43 5418.463395.51 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail launches GCC platform - invariz powered by ServiceNow platform

Enviro Infra Engineers to acquire controlling stake in Suyog Urja

Bajel Projects climbs after securing ultra-mega EPC contract from overseas client

Man Infra secures redevelopment project in South Mumbai

Ceinsys Tech JV secures contract worth Rs 20.85 cr from MEPA, Georgia

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story