Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1

Indian Overseas Bank added 3.87% to Rs 35.12 after the bank reported 49.32% increase in net profit to Rs 1,659 crore on a 23.36% rise in total income to Rs 10,938 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 34.3% on YoY basis to Rs 2,693 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.48% as on 30 June 2026, up 31 basis points YoY.

Operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose 14.21% to Rs 2,693 crore from Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 1.19% YoY to Rs 834 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 97.67% as on 30 June 2026. Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,859 crore, up by 22.80% from Rs 1,514 in Q1 FY26. Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.33% as against 1.97% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.18% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.32% as on 30 June 2025 Total business of the bank grew by 17.72% to Rs 698,325 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 593,213 crore in Q1 FY26.