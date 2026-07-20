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Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Indian Overseas Bank added 3.87% to Rs 35.12 after the bank reported 49.32% increase in net profit to Rs 1,659 crore on a 23.36% rise in total income to Rs 10,938 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 34.3% on YoY basis to Rs 2,693 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.48% as on 30 June 2026, up 31 basis points YoY.

Operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose 14.21% to Rs 2,693 crore from Rs 2,358 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 1.19% YoY to Rs 834 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 97.67% as on 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,859 crore, up by 22.80% from Rs 1,514 in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.33% as against 1.97% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.18% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.32% as on 30 June 2025

Total business of the bank grew by 17.72% to Rs 698,325 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 593,213 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total deposits increased by 13.72% YoY to Rs 376,193 crore in June 2026 quarter. Advances jumped by 22.75% to Rs 322,132 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 262,421 crore in Q1 FY26.

CRAR increased by 108 basis points YoY to 19.36%, of which Tier I was 16.88% as on 30 June 2026.

Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank, with 3,522 domestic branches as on 31 June 2026. The Government of India held 92.44% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2026.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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