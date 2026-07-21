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Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.43%, gains for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
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Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 35.85, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% jump in NIFTY and a 22.16% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.85, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 1.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has gained around 2.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8615.1, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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