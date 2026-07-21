Indian Overseas Bank spurts 2.43%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 35.85, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% jump in NIFTY and a 22.16% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.85, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Indian Overseas Bank has gained around 1.33% in last one month.