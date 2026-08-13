Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation declined 0.16% to Rs 330.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.10% to Rs 1369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1159.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1369.531159.68 18 OPM %28.2334.26 -PBDT454.08454.00 0 PBT441.68442.13 0 NP330.16330.70 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content