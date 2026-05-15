Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Q4 PAT marginally rises to Rs 1,684 cr

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a marginal increase of 0.14% from Rs 1,682 crore in the same period last year.

Total revenue from operations jumped 9.12% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,335.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,684.31 crore in Q4 FY26, up 0.15% from Rs 1,681.87 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 7.8% to Rs 7,009.17 crore on a 0.49% increase to Rs 27,284.15 crore in FY26 over FY25.

"The company recorded a 7.80% rise in annual profit after tax (PAT) with positive revenue growth, net worth rising to an all-time high of Rs 56,748 crore and assets under management (AUM) crossing an all-time high of Rs 4.85 lakh crore. The diversification-led expansion resulted in improved spreads and a consistent rise in net interest margin (NIM), while IRFC maintained its pristine zero NPA status," IRFC said in a press release. The company indicated that a steady pipeline and emerging opportunities in sectors such as metro and ports are expected to further accelerate growth in the coming financial year, following its whole-of-government approach, IRFC added.

Assets under management hit an all-time high of Rs 4.85 lakh crore through fresh sanctions and disbursements in railway-linked segments. The company's total assets crossed the landmark milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore for the first time. During the financial year 2025-26, IRFC sanctioned projects worth Rs 72,949 crore and disbursed approximately Rs 35,067 crore, exceeding its annual guidance and demonstrating rapid scale-up of its diversified lending portfolio. The company actively participated in competitive and bilateral financing opportunities, securing bids worth around Rs 56,251 crore and building a robust pipeline of high-quality infrastructure assets, IRFC noted. Among the key projects, IRFC refinanced Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited's (DFCCIL) World Bank exposure through a Rs 9,821 crore long-term rupee facility, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 2,700 crore. The company also executed a Rs 12,842 crore refinancing deal for Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), marking its entry into large-ticket refinancing in the fertilizer sector.

IRFC has, over the past year, recalibrated its operations in response to reduced reliance on its traditional lending model. With Indian Railways not availing fresh disbursements since FY 2023-24, the company has expanded into sectors with strong forward and backward linkages to railways, including power generation, renewable energy, transmission, fertilizers, and railway-linked infrastructure, the company said. Manoj Kumar Dubey, chairman & managing director of IRFC, said, FY26 has been a defining year for IRFC. We have successfully built a diversified infrastructure financing platform while remaining firmly aligned to our core mandate of supporting infrastructure within the railway ecosystem. Our diversification strategy is now translating into stronger spreads, improved margins, and enhanced shareholder value. IRFC has demonstrated its ability to compete effectively in the broader infrastructure financing market while maintaining financial prudence and its long-standing record of zero NPAs. As a Navratna CPSE, IRFC has been entrusted with a larger responsibility in supporting nation-building infrastructure, and we are well positioned to play a bigger strategic role in Indias infrastructure growth story.