Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 0.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 0.15% to Rs 1684.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1681.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 7336.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6719.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.80% to Rs 7009.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6502.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 27266.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27147.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.