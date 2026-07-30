Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.43% to Rs 8242.03 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.40% to Rs 1927.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1745.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 8242.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6901.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8242.036901.07 19 OPM %99.7299.53 -PBDT1928.361747.02 10 PBT1927.211745.69 10 NP1927.211745.69 10
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