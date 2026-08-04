Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 37.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 2237.65 croreNet profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 37.12% to Rs 338.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 2237.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1933.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2237.651933.93 16 OPM %78.8278.64 -PBDT423.69314.80 35 PBT413.75304.84 36 NP338.53246.88 37
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