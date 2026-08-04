Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency consolidated net profit rises 37.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 2237.65 crore

Net profit of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency rose 37.12% to Rs 338.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 2237.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1933.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2237.651933.9378.8278.64423.69314.80413.75304.84338.53246.88

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