Indian Rupee stable above 93 per US dollar, local equities jump

Indian Rupee was little changed today though a firm outing for local stocks and sliding crude oil prices kept the sentiments steady for the currency. The key equity benchmarks tracked a rally in global markets amid optimism over the resumption of US-Iran peace talks. Nifty spiked around 1.43% mark following this. Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday on expectations peace talks between the US and Iran may resume and eventually release supply from the key Middle East producing region trapped by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell around 4.6% in the previous session as a drop under $100 per barrel extended. INR stabilized amid these cues and currently lingers around 93.39, down marginally on the day. It had hit near 93.10 per US dollar in early moves. The US dollar index is holding steady around six-week low near 98 mark. On NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting at 93.75, down 0.20% on the day.