Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Rupee tanks to record low near 97 per US dollar
The Indian Rupee slumped to record lows today, adding to recent selling spree. INR neared 97 per US dollar amid a surge in global bond yields, along with consistently higher Brent crude prices and weakness in local equities. INR lost 14 paise at 96.84 per US dollar. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is lingering around 99.36 mark hovering near six-week top. The key equity benchmarks closed with minor gains on Wednesday supported by value buying in select heavyweight stocks but the overall mood in equities remained cautious.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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