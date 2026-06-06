Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 308.22 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose declined 27.55% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 308.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.99% to Rs 31.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 510.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 545.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.