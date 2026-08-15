Indian Sucrose standalone net profit declines 81.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.10% to Rs 50.96 croreNet profit of Indian Sucrose declined 81.73% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.10% to Rs 50.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.9683.68 -39 OPM %4.4010.01 -PBDT3.385.08 -33 PBT0.522.64 -80 NP0.361.97 -82
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