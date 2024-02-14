Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.38% to Rs 109.21 crore

Net loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 109.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 121.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.109.21121.864.189.78-0.138.04-5.212.52-3.922.20

