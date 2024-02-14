Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 10.38% to Rs 109.21 crore

Net loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 109.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 121.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales109.21121.86 -10 OPM %4.189.78 -PBDT-0.138.04 PL PBT-5.212.52 PL NP-3.922.20 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 82.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 531.40% in the December 2023 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 9.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 0.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks continue to trade lower; European mkt declines

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 0.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for fifth session

Euro Off Three Month Low Against US Dollar, EURINR Lingers Around 89.10 Mark

TCI Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story