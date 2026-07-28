Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.39% to Rs 36.21 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 22.19% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 36.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.2139.1018.9222.109.3110.177.978.866.107.84

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