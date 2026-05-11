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Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 45.74 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 13.90% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 45.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.35% to Rs 27.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 165.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.7440.70 12 165.81152.99 8 OPM %22.2621.43 -20.9921.58 - PBDT11.4910.22 12 40.3238.92 4 PBT10.199.04 13 35.0633.50 5 NP7.626.69 14 27.2322.44 21

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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