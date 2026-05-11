Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 13.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 45.74 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 13.90% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 45.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.35% to Rs 27.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 165.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.