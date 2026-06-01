IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of IndiaNivesh reported to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.88% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.