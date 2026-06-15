Indices drift higher amid US-Iran peace deal; breadth strong

The key equity barometers traded with strong gains in early trade, mirroring a rally in global markets after the US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. The easing of geopolitical tensions and a sharp decline in crude oil prices and the appreciation of rupee supported risk appetite across global equities. Investors will also closely monitor the progress of the monsoon, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and the inflation trajectory for further market direction. Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark.

Barring pharma shares all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,105.16 points or 1.46% to 76,629.66. The Nifty 50 index soared 332.30 points or 1.41% to 23,955.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.64% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.69%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,743 shares rose and 552 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,082.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,341.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 June 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Ashoka Buildcon rallied 8.27% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation for the development of a gems & jewelry park in Raipur under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The accepted premium amount payable for the project is Rs 112.40 crore.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories rose 0.95%. The company has announced the first-to-market launch of Bosutinib Tablets 400 mg, a generic equivalent of Bosulif, in the United States, expanding its oncology portfolio. The pharmaceutical major has collaborated with MSN Laboratories (MSN), a leading pharmaceutical company in India, on this product. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.45% to 6.835 compared with previous session close of 6.866 In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6550 compared with its close of 95.1800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 1.77% to Rs 1,53,192. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 99.75. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.34% to 4.423. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $3.99 or 4.57% to $83.34 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded in the green on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran. Trump said late Sunday on social media that the deal with Iran was now complete. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Trump also said he authorized the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz passageway, sending oil prices tumbling on Sunday. U.S. crude fell nearly 5%. Trumps announcement came after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon raised uncertainty over whether the deal would get across the finish line on Sunday. Investors are watching for economic data on housing and retail sales this week. They will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve policy meeting, which Fed funds futures indicate has a more than 98% chance of ending with rates unchanged, according to CMEs FedWatch tool. Last week, stocks rose on Friday as SpaceXs opening pop bolstered sentiment, with investors hoping for the arrival of a potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.