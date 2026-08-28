The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade tracking positive cues from Asian markets. Investor risk appetite improved as crude oil prices eased below the $90-per-barrel mark, providing some relief to sentiment. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level

Market participants remained focused on the upcoming speech by Kevin Warsh who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The address is being closely watched for indications on the US central banks monetary policy outlook.

IT, media and metal shares rises while private bank, PSU bank and FMCG shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 249.88 points or 0.32% to 77,188.48. The Nifty 50 index rose 53.15 points or 0.22% to 24,145.35. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.22% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.29%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,701 shares rose and 1,158 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 298.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,977.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 August 2026, according to provisional data.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.26% to 6.910 compared with the previous session close of 6.892. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5425 compared with its close of 95.4550 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement fell 0.57% to Rs 1,58,090. The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.26% to 4.684. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement shed 31 cents or 0.35% to $89.39 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight:

Wipro advanced 1.33% after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. Addtionally, the company is scaling its adoption of Gemini Enterprise to equip 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 FDEs, with advanced AI capabilities NBCC (India) shed 0.01%. The company announced that it has received multiple work orders from various clients aggregating to Rs 134.27 crore. Hero MotoCorp rose 1.03% after the companys board approved the purchase of additional equity shares of Ather Energy for a total consideration of Rs 1,758 crore. As of 25 August 2026, the company held a 29.88% stake in Ather Energy. Following the proposed acquisition, Hero MotoCorps stake will increase to 32.8%.

Global Markets: Asian stocks were trading higher on Friday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street, supported by strength in technology and IT services stocks. Meanwhile, inflation in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, remained close to the Bank of Japan's 2% target in August. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, rose 1.8% year-on-year, up slightly from 1.7% in July and broadly in line with expectations. A measure excluding both fresh food and fuel was around 2%, keeping attention on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy outlook. All three major US indices closed higher on Thursday, led by a sharp rally in technology stocks following Nvidia's results and upbeat revenue outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.20% to 53,569.00, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to 7,730.99 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.57% to 26,541.00. Nvidia surged 8.7% after its strong results and forecast reinforced expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Salesforce jumped 22.6%, while CrowdStrike gained 20.5%, adding to the technology-led rally.

US initial jobless claims fell by 4,000 to 203,000 in the week ended August 22, compared with economists' expectations of 208,000, signalling continued resilience in the labour market. The data could reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve to remain cautious on rate cuts, particularly as inflation remains above its 2% target. Separately, the US goods trade deficit widened sharply to $118.8 billion in July from the previous month, the widest gap since March 2025. Exports fell 2.9%, while imports rose 3.7%, with strong imports of capital goods linked to artificial intelligence investment contributing to the increase. The wider trade deficit could weigh on third-quarter economic growth.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday after a media report said the Trump administration was not interested in returning to the terms of a June memorandum of understanding with Iran, raising doubts over efforts to ease supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude settled 2.1% higher at $89.70 a barrel. Oil prices, however, eased in early Asian trading on Friday. Attention now shifts to Warsh, who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will closely parse his comments for clues on the Fed's approach to inflation and interest rates, particularly as inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target and longer-term Treasury yields remain elevated.