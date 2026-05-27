Indices drift lower in early trade; broader mkt outperforms

The key equity benchmarks opened on a weak note in early trade on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of US strikes on Iran on peace deal hopes, although broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the weekly Sensex expiry, which typically leads to higher volatility and position adjustments in the market. Sentiment was further subdued ahead of Thursdays market holiday on account of Bakri Id.

The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Metal, realty and auto shares advanced while oil & gas, private bank and financial services shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 106.45 points or 0.14% to 75,903.35. The Nifty 50 index shed 19 points or 0.08% to 23,892.65.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.43%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,893 shares rose and 1,172 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,407.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,361.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 May 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Black Box rose 1.81% after it has reported 7.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.76 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 60.47 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 9.48% YoY to Rs 1690.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fell 3.70%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 45.6% to Rs 10,819.65 crore on 3.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 173,805.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.03% to 6.994 compared with previous session close of 6.996. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7650 compared with its close of 95.7050 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.06% to Rs 157,731.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 99.10. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.45% to 4.471. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement fell $1.47 or 1.48% to $98.11 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia markets rose on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the recent U.S. military action in Iran, the fragile state of the Washington-Tehran ceasefire and optimism that a deal could still be reached. As per media reports, the U.S. forces carried out what the Pentagon described as self-defense strikes in southern Iran early Tuesday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to deploy mines, even as Washington insisted it was still observing restraint under the ongoing ceasefire framework.

The military action highlighted the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing to test limits despite negotiations that the White House has described as nearing completion, the reports added. President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that talks with Iran to end the war were "proceeding nicely. That said, he did warn the U.S. could go on the offensive if negotiations break down. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh intraday all-time highs on Tuesday, led by technology, as traders weighed the developments in the Middle East. The broad market S&P 500 gained 0.61% and ended at 7,519.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indexes also closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 118.02 points, or 0.23%, ending at 50,461.68.