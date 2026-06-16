The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early trade, amid the peace agreement between the United States and Iran, Strait of Hormuz will open for commercial shipping. The easing of geopolitical tensions and a sharp decline in crude oil prices and the appreciation of rupee supported risk appetite across global equities. Investors will closely monitor the movement of the monsoon, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and the inflation trajectory for further market direction. Nifty traded above the 23,900 level.

Barring metal shares all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green, IT, media and realty shares leading the gains

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 333.66 points or 0.42% to 76,588.40. The Nifty 50 index jumped 77.80 points or 0.33% to 23,931.70. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.48% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.68%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,184 shares rose and 872 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 200.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,189.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 June 2026, provisional data showed.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.09% to 6.866 compared with previous session close of 6.872 In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.5750 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.15% to Rs 1,53,161. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 99.69. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.07% to 4.468. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 25 cents or 0.30% to $82.92 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight: Dhanlaxmi Bank advanced 1.52% after the banks board of directors has approved the appointment of Krishnakumar K. as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank for a period of three years. He will succeed Kavitha T.A., who has ceased to be the CFO of the bank. The appointment is effective from 15 June 2026. HCL Technologies jumped 2.27% after the company has acquired a 10.46% stake in Axonwise (Sarvam AI) for Rs 1,427.25 crore. The investment is aimed at strengthening the company's capabilities in the artificial intelligence space and supporting the growth of indigenous AI technologies.

State Bank of India shed 0.14%. The banks board of directors is scheduled to meet on 18 June 2026 to consider raising capital during FY27 through a public offer or private placement, subject to the necessary approvals. Global Markets: Asian market traded advanced on Tuesday as investors continued to assess the details of a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran to end the ongoing conflict. Early this week, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had reached a deal to end the war in the Middle East. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that both sides have declared the termination of their military operations on all fronts, with an official signing ceremony to take place this Friday in Switzerland. A senior Trump administration official has reportedly said that the memorandum of understanding was already signed electronically on Sunday.

The president also said that the key Strait of Hormuz passageway would reopen on Friday, sending oil prices down nearly 5% on Monday. Vice President JD Vance reportedly said that the strait would be opened in a toll-free way for the long term. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) hiked the policy rates to 1.0%, this marks a 31-year high for interest rates. This is the BOJs first hike since December, when it raised rates to its current level of 0.75%, and the first time since 1995 that rates have been raised to 1%. Further, Chinas retail sales fell for the first time in more than three years in May, signaling a deepening economic slump, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, declined in May for the first time since December 2022, dropping 0.6% from a year earlier. Industrial output was the lone bright spot, rising 4.5% in May to top widely reported estimates of 4.3% growth and rebounding from Aprils near three-year low of 4.1%. The Chinese national unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in May, compared with 5.2% in April. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Monday to kick off the holiday-shortened trading week as SpaceX extended its rally and after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.