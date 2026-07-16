The key equity benchmarks witnessed modest gains in early trade despite mixed global cues. Investor sentiment remained supported by selective buying in frontline stocks, helping the domestic indices extend gains, with the Nifty traded above the 24,100 level.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

Consumer durables, IT and auto shares witnessed buying interest, while realty, media and private bank stocks traded lower.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 232.17 points or 0.30% to 77,421.22. The Nifty 50 index added 65.90 points or 0.28% to 24,144.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.24%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,761 shares rose and 1,101 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 735.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 704.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 July 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.30% to 6.755 compared with the previous session close of 6.775.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2250 compared with its close of 96.2500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 0.39% to Rs 1,41,297. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.07% to 101.17. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.13% to 4.551. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement declined 34 cents or 0.40% to $84.61 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: HDFC Bank shed 0.09%. The bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years w.e.f. 15 July 2026.

Angel One declined 1.43%. The broker reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 102.14% year on year to Rs 231.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 114.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total revenue from operations jumped 25.35% YoY to Rs 1,429.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Artson fell 4.98% after the company reported that its standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in Q1 FY27 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 41.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 26.13 crore during the quarter.

Global Markets: Asian shares fell on Thursday as chipmakers stumbled ahead of result from bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (TSMC), the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips. Bonds, however, benefited from another benign reading on U.S. inflation that lessened the risk of an imminent rate hike. In a related development, South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in three and half year period to 2.75% on Thursday to stabilise a slumping won and counter persistent inflationary pressure. The decision was largely as expected. On the other side, oil prices kept climbing as hostilities heated up in the Middle East. Washington continued striking Iran after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Tehran warned of an "existential war" with America. Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $85.45 a barrel, adding to this week's gain of 12%.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street stocks gained ground on Wednesday as softening inflation data and a robust beginning of second-quarter earnings season put investors in a buying mood. In regular trading, the Dow advanced 150.91 points, or 0.3%, to end the day at 52,659.18. The broad market S&P gained 0.4%, finishing at 7,572.43, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to 26,269.23. A softer-than-expected U.S. producer price index added to optimism that inflation is cooling, helping lift equities and providing some comfort to investors that the Federal Reserve will keep key interest rates on hold. The produce price index dropped 0.3% in June from 1.1% in May 2026.