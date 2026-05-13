The key equity benchmarks traded with small cuts in early trade. Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. Media, PSU bank and IT shares declined while metal and FMCG stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 61.50 points or 0.08% to 74,518.17. The Nifty 50 index fell 1.45 points or 0.03% to 23,375.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.72%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,930 shares rose and 1,146 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,959.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,990.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.07%. The company reported an 86.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 220.9 crore on an 11.51% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 7,546.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25. Berger Paints India jumped 7.59% after the company reported a 27.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 335 crore from Rs 262 crore. Revenue increased 6.1% to Rs 2,868 crore from Rs 2,704 crore. Dixon Technologies (India) added 3.59%. The company reported a 35.91% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 297.97 crore on a 2.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,510.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.06% to 7.043 compared with the previous session close of 7.047. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.5700 compared with its close of 95.6800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 5.60% to Rs 1,61,824. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 98.32. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.09% to 4.461. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.24 or 1.15% to $106.53 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as investors digested a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April amid concerns over higher oil prices and the ongoing Middle East conflict. President Donald Trump on Monday said the month-old ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was "unbelievably weak" and "on massive life support after rejecting an "unacceptable counterproposal from Tehran to end the conflict. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump doesnt need congressional approval to restart strikes on Iran. The comment comes after the administration passed the 60-day mark required by federal war powers law to receive authorization for military force. Meanwhile, investors will also be focusing on developments related to the upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where trade is expected to be discussed.