Indices open higher on positive global cues; breadth strong

The key domestic equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade supported by positive global sentiment after Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on potential strikes on Irans energy infrastructure, indicating possible de-escalation in Middle East tensions. However, investor sentiment remained guarded due to uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz reopening. Nifty traded above the 22,800 level.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green, led by gains in PSU Bank, auto and metal shares.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 849.03 points or 1.17% to 73,545.42. The Nifty 50 index soared 316.70 points or 1.41% to 22,828.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.83% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.59%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,763 shares rose and 410 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term declined 6.16% to 25.08. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 10,414.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,033.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 March 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight: Wipro added 1.25% after the company launched a new Innovation Lab in South Korea under its Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), expanding local operations. The company continues to invest in talent to support South Korean clients both locally and globally. InterGlobe Aviation added 2.73% after the company said that its board has approved the appointment of Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer of the company, effective April 6. Previously, Aloke Singh served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express. Persistent Systems rose 0.25%. The company said Ruchi Kulhari has been appointed as executive vice president (EVP), chief of staff, and senior management personnel (SMP), effective March 23, 2026.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.32% to 6.861 compared with the previous session close of 6.839. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.7050 compared with its close of 93.5300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement tumbled 1.72% to Rs 136,863. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.43% to 99.37. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 1.13% to 4.382. In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement jumped $3.97 or 3.97% to $103.91 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asia markets jumped on Tuesday as signs of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict moderated oil prices. The gains came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he had instructed the U.S. military to delay planned strikes on Irans power plants and energy facilities for five days, after discussions with Iranian officials. The development gave investors hope that the Middle East conflict that spiked oil prices and raised fears of a global recession was nearing an end. However, Iranian state media, citing an unnamed senior security official in a Telegram post, disputed Trumps account, denying that any talks had taken place between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Japans Nikkei 225 and the Topix indices clocked strong gains after the country's headline inflation rate eased for a fourth straight month in February as the economy cooled on stabilizing food prices and fuel subsidies. The consumer price index fell to 1.3% last month, according to data released by Japans Statistics Bureau Tuesday, marking the lowest since March 2022 and below the central banks 2% target, down from 1.5% in January. Overnight in the U.S., stocks rallied after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran have held talks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 631 points, or 1.38%, to close at 46,208.47. The S&P 500 rose 1.15% and ended at 6,581.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38% and settled at 21,946.76.