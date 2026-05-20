Indices open with major losses in early trade; breadth weak

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in early trade weak global cues. Investor sentiment remained under pressure as the rupee weakened further amid uncertainty in West Asia. Persistent inflation concerns also impacted market sentiment. Nifty traded below the 23,500 level.

Media, PSU Bank and realty shares declined while pharma and IT shares advanced.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 491.02 points or 0.66% to 74,684.10 The Nifty 50 index fell 149.30 points or 0.63% to 23,468.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.49% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.53%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,136 shares rose and 1,806 shares fell. A total of 146 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,457.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,801.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 May 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.69%. The company reported a 0.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,191.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,214 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.7% to Rs 1,18,649.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,11,179 crore in Q4 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 3.83%. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 102.4 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 7.3% to Rs 2,024.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,184.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Trident dropped 2.21%. The company reported a 23.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 133.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 12.4% to Rs 1,632.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,864.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.14% to 7.111 compared with the previous session close of 7.121. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.9300 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.9575 in early trade. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.50% to Rs 158,272. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.02% to 99.31. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.09% to 4.670 while 30-year Treasury bond yield rose 0.001 at 5.185%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined 51 cents or 0.46% to $110.77 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia markets fell on Wednesday as investors weighed elevated bond yields and renewed geopolitical tensions, following U.S. President Donald Trumps statement on Tuesday that he was an hour away from deciding to attack Iran, before he was persuaded to postpone the strike for a few days. Yields on U.S. Treasurys advanced as investors continued to dump bonds on fears inflation is reigniting. The longer-dated 30-year Treasury bond yield marked its highest level since July 2007. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower with the S&P 500 posting its third straight losing session, as a jump in bond yields threatened the bull market.