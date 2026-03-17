At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 424.57 points or 0.56% to 75,927.42. The Nifty 50 index rose 138.65 points or 0.59% to 23,547.45.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index advanced 0.89% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.62%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,483 shares rose and 1,205 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 7.16% to 20.06.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index added 1.95% to 25,078.65. The index surged 3.65% in two consecutive trading sessions.
Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.91%), Exide Industries (up 2.27%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.04%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.87%), Bharat Forge (up 1.69%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.67%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.64%), Bosch (up 1.58%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.55%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.54%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Power Mech Projects added 2.06% after it secured an order worth Rs 709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services, a part of the Adani Group, for operations and maintenance services at a thermal power plant in Maharashtra.
Oberoi Realty added 3.02% after the company said that it has entered into a development agreement for lands situated at Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rose 1.71% after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMDC to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the Rare Earth Elements (REE) sector.
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