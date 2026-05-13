The key equity benchmarks pared early losses to trade with modest gains in morning trade amid value buying after four sessions of steep losses, while persistent foreign fund outflows and cautious global sentiment capped gains. Nifty traded above the 23,450 mark. Metal shares advanced after witnessing declines in the previous three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 104.77 points or 0.14% to 74,664.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 84.55 points or 0.36% to 23,464.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.82% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.91%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,315 shares rose and 1,366 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged. Economy: Indias annual retail inflation rose marginally to 3.48% in April 2026 from 3.4% in March, marking the highest level in a year but remaining below market expectations of 3.8%. Food inflation accelerated to 4.2% in April from 3.87% in the previous month, contributing to the rise in headline inflation. Meanwhile, transportation costs remained subdued and continued to contract marginally by 0.01%, compared with a 0.05% decline in March, despite higher global crude oil prices and rupee weakness amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

On the other hand, inflation in housing and accommodation eased, with prices rising 1.71% year-on-year in April versus 2.88% in March. On a month-on-month basis, Indias consumer prices increased 0.27% in April 2026. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 1.77% to 13,109.95. The index declined 2.17% in the past three trading sessions. Steel Authority of India (up 4.65%), Hindustan Zinc (up 4.24%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.46%), Vedanta (up 3.05%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.9%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.56%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.38%), Tata Steel (up 1.38%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.17%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.1%) tanked. Stocks in Spotlight:

Kross surged 9.78% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 30.98% to Rs 22.45 crore on 21.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 225.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Foseco India surged 12.29% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 33.81 crore in Q1 FY26, up 56.02% from Rs 21.67 crore in Q1 FY25 and surged 168.33% from Rs 12.60 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 35.94% YoY to Rs 201.88 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 148.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 6.85% sequentially from Rs 188.94 crore in Q4 FY25.