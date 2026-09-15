The key equity benchmarks pared early gains to trade with modest cuts in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,400 level. Realty shares extended their losses for the seventh consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 73.38 points or 0.09% to 74,708.38. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.70 points or 0.16% to 23,362.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.70% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.75%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,499 shares rose and 2,494 shares fell. A total of 286 shares were unchanged.

Economy: Indias consumer price inflation rose to 4.82% in August from 4.45% in July, Indias Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said in a Monday release, adding to pressure on the countrys central bank to raise key benchmark rates. Indias food inflation climbed to 5.95% in August from 5.52% a month ago. Goods transport service inflation rose the sharpest to over 14% in August, while personal transport inflation rose over 7%, the release said. Wholesale price-based inflation rose to 9.92% in August, compared to 9.78% in July, on rising prices of food, manufactured items, and fuel and power. Inflation in the food index rose to 7.05% in August, from 6.65% in July. In manufactured items, WPI inflation was at a series high of 8.37%, higher than 8.29% in July. In the fuel and power basket, wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 22.93%.

New Listings: Shares of Pranav Constructions were currently trading at Rs 136.45 at 10:22 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.52% as compared with the issue price of Rs 124. The stock debuted at Rs 162 on the BSE, a premium of 30.65% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 164.50 and a low of Rs 129.60. On the BSE, over 45.08 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.79% to 833.30. The index tanked 9.33% in the seven consecutive trading sessions.