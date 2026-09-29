The key equity benchmarks pared some losses but continued to trade with moderate declines in mid-morning trade, as value buying at lower levels provided some support. However, investor sentiment remained cautious amid a surge in crude oil prices and rising global bond yields. The Nifty traded above the 22,650 mark.

Consumer durables shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 202.44 points or 0.28% to 72,566.47. The Nifty 50 index dropped 105.70 points or 0.47% to 22,674.

In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 150 Index shed 0.29% and the NSE SmallCap 250 Index fell 0.10%.

The market breadth was weak. On the NSE, 1,462 shares rose and 1,851 shares fell. A total of 106 shares were unchanged. Brent crude for November 2026 settlement added $1.98 or 2.02% to $107.30 a barrel. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.11% to 5.251. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Runwal Enterprises received bids for 1,17,57,697 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof.

German Green Steel and Power received bids for 13,67,22,567 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 8.51 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof. Orient Cables (India) received bids for 20,62,63,310 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 13.77 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof. Shah Investors Home received bids for 17,31,705 shares as against 37,79,440 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.46 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 September 2026 and will close on 30 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 159 and 167 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and multiples thereof.

SRIT India received bids for 2,29,89,305 shares as against 1,17,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 September 2026 and will close on 30 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 123 and 130 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 115 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.10% to 37,743.65. The index fell 1.40% in the two straight trading session. Whirlpool of India (down 3.5%), Havells India (down 2.41%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 2.11%), Voltas (down 2.07%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.73%), Blue Star (down 1.62%), Titan Company (down 1.6%), PG Electroplast (down 1.38%), Bata India (down 1.15%) and LG Electronics India (down 1.12%) declined.

Global Market: US Dow Jones index futures were down 93 points, pointing to a lower opening for US stocks. Asian market traded lower on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Rising crude oil prices and US Treasury yields continued to weigh on risk sentiment. US stocks ended lower on Monday as oil prices and Treasury yields remained elevated, while developments surrounding OpenAI added pressure to technology shares. Geopolitical uncertainty also weighed on sentiment after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. OpenAI was a source of pressure for AI-related stocks after reports that the company had paused training of some advanced AI models. The development raised concerns about the pace of AI investment and demand for chips and data-centre infrastructure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.67%. The S&P 500 shed 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92%. US Treasury yields continued to rise amid expectations of further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.24%, its highest level since 2007, while the 30-year yield rose to around 5.56%, near its highest level in more than two decades. Crude oil prices rose for a second consecutive session amid concerns over Middle East supply disruptions. Investors will focus on the US JOLTS job openings data due later on Tuesday, along with comments from Federal Reserve officials including Michelle Bowman, Austan Goolsbee and John Williams.