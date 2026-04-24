The key domestic indices traded with modest losses in early trade as investor sentiment remained cautious amid stalled US-Iran negotiations, uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a sharp surge in crude oil prices above the $105-per-barrel mark. Unless geopolitical tensions ease, the overhang on crude oil prices, the rupee, and institutional flows is expected to persist. Investors are also closely monitoring Q4 earnings for further cues.. The Nifty traded near the 24,100 mark.

Realty, FMCG shares advanced while IT, media and metal shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 398.93 points or 0.51% to 77,265.07. The Nifty 50 index fell 72.50 points or 0.30% to 24,100.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.36%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,301 shares rose and 1,721 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.65% to 18.90. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,254.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 941.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 April 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.39% to 6.950 compared with previous session close of 6.951. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2400 compared with its close of 94.0150 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement declined 0.25% to Rs 152,380. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 98.88. The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.12% to 4.330. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement jumped 78 cents or 0.74% to $105.85 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys declined 2.58%. The company reported a 27.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a 2.02% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q3 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.9%, while revenue increased 13.4% in Q4 FY26. Cyient rose 0.89%. The company reported a 64.9% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.5 crore despite a 0.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,926.9 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Tata Capital rose 0.31%. The company reported an 80.6% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,182.6 crore on a 17.4% increase in net interest income to Rs 2652.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Market: Asia markets traded mixed as investors remained cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, underscoring lingering geopolitical uncertainty. Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a meeting in the White House with top U.S. officials, President Donald Trump said Thursday. The temporary truce, originally set to expire after 10 days, will now provide additional time for diplomatic efforts, with Washington also pledging to work with Lebanon to strengthen its defenses against Hezbollah. Japans core inflation in Japan accelerated for the first time in five months, rising to 1.8% in March, with Iran war fueling energy worries. Government data showed the inflation figure, which strips out prices of fresh food, was in line with the 1.8% estimate that was widely reported in the media and was higher than the 1.6% seen in February.