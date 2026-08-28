The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains today, snapping a two-session losing streak as investor sentiment improved amid crude oil prices remaining below the $90-per-barrel mark. The easing in oil prices provided some relief to market sentiment, while the Nifty settled above the 24,150 level.

However, the market witnessed heightened volatility in the final leg of trade, with sharp movements in the benchmark indices during the Closing Auction Session (CAS). The late-session swings influenced the final index levels as market participants adjusted positions ahead of the close.

Market participants remained focused on the upcoming speech by Kevin Warsh, who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The address is being closely watched for indications of the US central banks monetary policy outlook.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 330.92 points or 0.43% to 77,264.51. The Nifty 50 index gained 84.80 points or 0.35% to 24,175.65. In the past two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 0.93% and 1%, respectively. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.33%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,396 shares rose and 1,924 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement declined 27 cents or 0.30% to $89.43 a barrel.

New Listings: Shares of Tempsens Instruments ended at Rs 591 on the BSE, representing a premium of 97% as compared with the issue price of Rs 300. The stock debuted at Rs 631.20 on the BSE, a premium of 110.4% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 635 and a low of Rs 551.20. On the BSE, over 47.66 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Lumino Industries received bids for 26,42,73,464 shares as against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and will close on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 78 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and multiples thereof. Annu Projects received bids for 4,84,95,915 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.74 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Priority Jewels received bids for 52,01,100 shares as against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.62 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 200 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and multiples thereof. EDS Software Solution received bids for 2,12,93,860 shares as against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 28 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.72 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 408 and 429 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 3.51% to 31,281.70. The index declined 1.79% in the past two trading sessions Coforge (up 5.95%), LTM (up 4.97%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.16%), Persistent Systems (up 3.73%) and Tech Mahindra (up 3.12%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys (up 2.9%), Wipro (up 2.89%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.74%), HCL Technologies (up 2.64%) and Mphasis (up 1.72%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: Tejas Networks jumped 7.47% and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained 4.09% after Tejas Networks received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from TCS for supplying equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigams (BSNL) 4G mobile network. Great Eastern Shipping Company advanced 1.81% after the companys board approved a share buyback of up to Rs 900 crore through the open market route at a maximum price of Rs 1,530 per equity share. Under the buyback, the company will purchase up to 58,82,352 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing up to 4.12% of the companys total paid-up equity share capital as on 27 August 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.14%. The company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 38.59 crore from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for cloud data centre services. Ather Energy surged 9.29% and Hero MotoCorp rose 1.52% after Hero MotoCorp's board approved the purchase of additional shares in Ather Energy. Hero MotoCorp currently holds 29.88% of Ather on a fully diluted basis. Following the purchase, its stake will increase to up to around 32.8%. The transaction will be completed by 3 September 2026. Hero MotoCorp will pay cash consideration of up to Rs 1,758 crore for the additional shares.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services shed 0.85%. As per media reports, Advent International and Blackstone-backed Aster DM Quality Care were in discussions to acquire a controlling stake in the hospital chain. Wipro jumped 2.89% after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Global Markets: European equities climbed while Asian stocks ended higher, with technology shares spearheading gains following Nvidias strong results and upbeat outlook. Meanwhile, inflation in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, remained close to the Bank of Japan's 2% target in August. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, rose 1.8% year-on-year, up slightly from 1.7% in July and broadly in line with expectations. A measure excluding both fresh food and fuel was around 2%, keeping attention on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy outlook.

All three major US indices closed higher on Thursday, led by a sharp rally in technology stocks following Nvidia's results and upbeat revenue outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.20% to 53,569.00, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to 7,730.99 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.57% to 26,541.00. Nvidia surged 8.7% after its strong results and forecast reinforced expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Salesforce jumped 22.6%, while CrowdStrike gained 20.5%, adding to the technology-led rally. US initial jobless claims fell by 4,000 to 203,000 in the week ended August 22, compared with economists' expectations of 208,000, signalling continued resilience in the labour market. The data could reinforce the case for the Federal Reserve to remain cautious on rate cuts, particularly as inflation remains above its 2% target.

Separately, the US goods trade deficit widened sharply to $118.8 billion in July from the previous month, the widest gap since March 2025. Exports fell 2.9%, while imports rose 3.7%, with strong imports of capital goods linked to artificial intelligence investment contributing to the increase. The wider trade deficit could weigh on third-quarter economic growth. Crude oil prices rose on Thursday after a media report said the Trump administration was not interested in returning to the terms of a June memorandum of understanding with Iran, raising doubts over efforts to ease supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Attention now shifts to Warsh, who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will closely parse his comments for clues on the Fed's approach to inflation and interest rates, particularly as inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target and longer-term Treasury yields remain elevated.