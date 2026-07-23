The key equity benchmarks traded with decent losses in early trade on Thursday. The Nifty traded below the 23,950 mark. Metal, media and auto shares advanced, while all other sectoral indices traded in the red on the NSE.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 281.96 points or 0.37% to 76,467.05. The Nifty 50 index fell 65.95 points or 0.29% to 23,926.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,353 shares rose and 1,542 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 819.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 418.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 July 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Shoppers Stop added 1.08% after its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 14.25 crore in Q1 FY27 comapred with Rs 15.74 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 11.22% YoY to Rs 1,291.41 crore in Q1 FY27. IndusInd Bank fell 4.37%. The company reported a 46.51% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,002.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 684.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The lender's total income, however, declined 9.19% YoY to Rs 13,095.30 crore during the quarter.

Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.4750 compared with its close of 96.5300 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.36% to Rs 1,45,150. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 100.98. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.09% to 4.661. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added $2.18 or 2.32% to $96.25 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. technology firms outlined significant capital spending plans that are likely to benefit chipmakers in the region. However, the escalating war in the Middle East sent oil prices to six-week highs.

Rising oil prices have also renewed inflationary concerns, pushing short-term U.S. Treasury yields to 17-week highs as traders wager the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Brent crude futures rose 2% to $96 per barrel in early trading after the U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Iran and Yemen's Houthis targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea, widening the scope of a conflict that has cast a shadow on the global markets. Nearly five months of war have depleted global stockpiles and stoked inflation worldwide, with analysts warning the closure ??of both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea would disrupt shipping routes for more than a quarter of the world's oil and gas.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 ended Wednesday slightly below the flatline, pressured by a rise in oil prices, as investors looked ahead to another busy day of corporate earnings. The broad market index dropped 0.14% to end at 7,498.96, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.57% to 25,690.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.06 points, or 0.01%, and closed at 52,218.58. Alphabet shares slid 3% in extended trading after the Google parent lifted its forecast for 2026 capital expenditures to as high as $205 billion, pointing to strong artificial intelligence demand. The increase comes as investors have grown more cautious in recent months about hyperscalers spending around the AI effort.