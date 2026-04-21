Indices trade higher amid easing crude oil prices; PSU bank shares jump

The domestic equity indices continued to trade with strong gains in the mid-afternoon trade, supported by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat amid easing crude oil prices. However, market participants shifted their focus to Q4 earnings. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark.

PSU Bank shares soared for third consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 757.08 points or 0.95% to 79,266.25. The Nifty 50 index advanced 211 points or 0.86% to 24,572.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.67% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,562 shares rose and 1,663 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.34% to 17.60. Economy: Indias Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) fell by 0.4% in March 2026 compared to the same month last year, according to provisional data. Output declined in sectors such as fertilizers, crude oil, coal and electricity, pulling down overall performance. The overall growth of these core industries for the full financial year 202526 stood at 2.6% compared to the previous year.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 0.88% to 9,019.25. The index increased 2.52% in the three consecutive trading sessions. Bank of Maharashtra (up 5.57%), Bank of India (up 1.44%), Central Bank of India (up 1.37%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.28%) and Union Bank of India (up 1.22%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Canara Bank (up 1.18%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.02%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.8%), UCO Bank (up 0.75%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.43%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.12% to 6.882 compared with previous session close of 6.890.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.5375 compared with its close of 93.1600 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 153,829. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 98.25. The United States 10-year bond yield increased 0.12% to 4.252. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled 98 cents or 1.03% to $94.50 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Saatvik Green Energy rose 0.65% after its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, received and accepted an order worth Rs 71.25 crore from a domestic independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.